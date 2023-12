ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A missing woman has been found dead in St. Clair Township.

Local law enforcement was investigating the woman’s disappearance after receiving a report earlier this week, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said.

Her body was found on Thursday.

Her identity is not being released at this time.

