Local

Waitress receives ‘life-changing’ tip at Pittsburgh-area restaurant, shares with entire staff

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

David's Diner Tip A waitress working at David's Diner in Springdale recieved a "life-changing" tip.

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

SPRINGDALE BOROUGH, Pa. — A woman who was working at a restaurant in Allegheny County on Saturday received a huge tip and decided to pay it forward to her coworkers.

A Facebook post from David’s Diner, located in Springdale Borough, said the waitress, Kayla, received a “life-changing” tip from a group of people.

The post went on to say that Kayla shared the tip with the entire staff.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 men accused of racing, causing Dravosburg school van crash that killed 15-year-old girl
  • 2 girls, 11, hit by car on Pittsburgh’s North Side
  • The Panther Pit in Oakland raided by state police for second time in 3 months
  • VIDEO: Charges filed against off-duty Center Township officer after man died while helping shooting victim
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read