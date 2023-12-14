Waitress receives ‘life-changing’ tip at Pittsburgh-area restaurant, shares with entire staff

SPRINGDALE BOROUGH, Pa. — A woman who was working at a restaurant in Allegheny County on Saturday received a huge tip and decided to pay it forward to her coworkers.

A Facebook post from David’s Diner, located in Springdale Borough, said the waitress, Kayla, received a “life-changing” tip from a group of people.

The post went on to say that Kayla shared the tip with the entire staff.

