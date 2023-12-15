Pittsburgh man steals gun from car after being banned from Rivers Casino for life, state police say

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is accused of ransacking a Jeep in the Rivers Casino parking garage after he received a lifetime property ban from the establishment.

According to Pennsylvania state police, Christopher Motta, 27, was issued a lifetime property ban from the casino on Dec. 9 because he was a suspect in an earlier theft of mislaid property.

Motta and his friend were ejected and escorted to the elevator lobby at around 4 a.m. and were told to leave the casino property immediately, according to state police.

Motta and his friend went to the fourth floor of the parking garage, where Motta was seen on live surveillance video peering into the windows of a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee. He tried to cover his face with his jacket multiple times, state police said.

Motta got into the car from the passenger side and began ransacking it and removing items, according to state police. Surveillance showed he took several items.

Rivers Casino Surveillance determined that Motta did not arrive at the property in the Jeep. Motta was seen in the front passenger seat of his friend’s car, which he was seen arriving in on surveillance video, with the items he took from the Jeep.

State police went to the garage and saw Motta walking toward the Jeep with the items in hand. When he saw police, he tried to hide the items under a nearby vehicle, state police said.

Motta tried to get back to his friend’s car, but state police told him to stop. Motta refused and took off in a sprint down the rear parking garage ramp toward Reedsdale Street, state police said.

State police chased Motta and eventually took him into custody.

It was determined that Motta had taken a loaded firearm and holster from the Jeep, which he discarded during the chase. State police found both and also found the remaining stolen items on the fourth floor of the parking garage.

Motta is charged with possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, theft from motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, receiving stolen property, evading arrest or detention on foot and disorderly conduct.

