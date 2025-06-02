Missing zebra continues to elude police in Tennessee

MURFEESBORO, Tenn. — A missing zebra continues to elude police in a Tennessee community.

WSMV-TV reports that crews are still searching for a pet zebra reported missing by its owner Saturday morning in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the zebra was brought to the county on Friday night.

Search teams responded to a sighting on Saturday, WSMV reports. Sheriff deputies closed part of a highway to keep vehicles from hitting the zebra.

The owner came to help wrangle the scared animal, but it ran into a wooded area and has not been seen since, WSMV reported on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office announced on Monday that the zebra is still at large. Professional tracking groups are involved in the search, and a K-9 search will begin on Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group