Mobile radio tower among tools being used to keep public safe during NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — State troopers are using a new tool to help keep people safe during the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania State Police are using a mobile radio tower to help strengthen emergency communications, which they say will help bolster safety for visitors, residents and first responders.

Officials say this tower is just one resource being used to ensure the security of the NFL Draft.

“Clear communication is vital during these types of large-scale events. Our P25 LMR-COW platform... will play a critical role in connecting law enforcement agencies at the federal, state, and local levels, so we can work together to ensure that everyone can enjoy the three-day event safely,” said Major George Ritchey, director of the Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Communications and Information Services.

The unit, which can be operational within minutes, was designed to support operations for large-scale events and during critical incidents and infrastructure outages, as well as in remote areas.

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