Modern art piece ‘Lozziwurm’ offering kids hand-on fun at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh reopens its Backyard outdoor exhibit today with some new and updated fixtures for kids to enjoy.

New this year is Lozziwurm, a colorful, twisting, tubular play structure designed in 1972 by Swiss artist Yvan Pestalozzi.

The interactive art piece debuted in the U.S. as part of Carnegie Museum of Art’s 2013 Carnegie International, according to officials with the kids’ museum.

Now, after 12 years outside the Carnegie Museum of Art, Lozziwurm has been donated to the kids’ museum for its outdoor play space.

Children can climb, crawl and twist through Lozziwurm for imaginative play and physical activity, officials say. Its vibrant colors are visually engaging, while the simple yet complex shape teaches foundation concepts of making, building and exploration.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lozziwurm to the museum,” says Anne Fullenkamp, senior director of creative experiences for the kids’ museum. “The reimagined Backyard creates an even more dynamic space where families can explore art and nature together in creative ways.”

Joining Lozziwurm in the Backyard are more hands-on features, like bubbling mud, melodic musical elements, a classic swing set and interactive water elements.

The kids’ museum has also added landscaping and outdoor seating to the Backyard this year.

Museum patrons are welcome in the space during regular hours, with access included in regular admission, officials say.

