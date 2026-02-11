Mon Incline to close overnight, into Thursday for cable hitch maintenance

PITTSBURGH — The Mon Incline will close at the end of regular service Wednesday night for routine maintenance, Pittsburgh Regional Transit says.

The incline will remain closed Thursday morning for required inspection before reopening.

Crews will replace one of the incline’s cable hitches, which are periodically replaced for safety and reliability upkeep.

Shuttle buses will operate during the closure.

Riders with questions or who need help can call PRT Customer Service at 412-442-2000, reach out on Twitter at @PghTransitCare or use the live chat feature by clicking here.

