Local

Monday’s Brewing Co. will take over former Hough’s in Greenfield this fall

By Jake Dabkowski – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

WPXI - BEER (Elevate/Elevate / Pexels)

By Jake Dabkowski – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — For Monday’s Brewing Co. owner Sam Fee, picking a favorite beer is like picking a favorite kid.

“It’s kind of like you love them all right,” Fee said. “I like making just about everything.”

Fee’s love of beer got him into home brewing, which led to him opening Monday’s in Peters Township in 2019. Now, he’s preparing to open a second location, taking over the now defunct Hough’s Taproom in Greenfield.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Local youth hockey coach accused of sexually abusing 2 kids in Iowa
  • New Castle woman says UPMC program helped her lose 100 pounds
  • Cranberry Township church hosting donation drive for Hurricane Helene victims
  • VIDEO: Some Pitt students concerned with recent antisemitic attacks, want to see more action from leaders
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Countdown

    Most Read