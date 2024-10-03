Monday’s Brewing Co. will take over former Hough’s in Greenfield this fall

PITTSBURGH — For Monday’s Brewing Co. owner Sam Fee, picking a favorite beer is like picking a favorite kid.

“It’s kind of like you love them all right,” Fee said. “I like making just about everything.”

Fee’s love of beer got him into home brewing, which led to him opening Monday’s in Peters Township in 2019. Now, he’s preparing to open a second location, taking over the now defunct Hough’s Taproom in Greenfield.

