Cranberry Township church hosting donation drive for Hurricane Helene victims

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Climate Deadlier Hurricanes FILE - Debris is visible in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Sept. 30, 2024, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File) (Mike Stewart/AP)

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A church in Cranberry Township is holding a donation drive for people impacted by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina.

The drive is being held through this weekend.

The church is collecting contractor-size trash bags, blankets, first aid supplies, feminine hygiene products, diapers, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, shovels, brooms, gloves, coolers, flashlights, batteries, fans, dehumidifiers and generators.

Donations can be dropped off at Grace Community Church at 9160 Marshall Road on the below days and times:

  • Thursday, Oct. 3 between 5 and 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 4 between 5 and 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 5 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 6 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

All donations should be new and in unopened packages.

