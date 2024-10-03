Cranberry Township church hosting donation drive for Hurricane Helene victims

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A church in Cranberry Township is holding a donation drive for people impacted by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina.

The drive is being held through this weekend.

The church is collecting contractor-size trash bags, blankets, first aid supplies, feminine hygiene products, diapers, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, shovels, brooms, gloves, coolers, flashlights, batteries, fans, dehumidifiers and generators.

Donations can be dropped off at Grace Community Church at 9160 Marshall Road on the below days and times:

Thursday, Oct. 3 between 5 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4 between 5 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

All donations should be new and in unopened packages.

