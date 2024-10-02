Local youth hockey coach accused of sexually abusing 2 kids in Iowa

A Cranberry man who has coached youth hockey is facing sexual abuse charges in Iowa.

Kyle Dirks, 38, was charged with four counts of sexual abuse in the second degree on Sept. 23.

A criminal complaint alleges Dirks inappropriately touched two kids at his Sioux City, Iowa, home between 2017 and 2021.

The Shane Clifford Goalie School announced that Dirks is no longer a part of the organization.

Dirks was also a goalie coach for Robert Morris University Men’s Hockey. An RMU spokesperson said he volunteered with the team for one season. He was set to continue his volunteer role again this season but was removed from the position on Sept. 28, which is the same day RMU learned of the charges filed in Iowa.

