Monday’s deadly explosion at coke works plant is its second explosion this year

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Rescue crews continue to search for a missing person after an explosion Monday morning at U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works. At least one person was killed in the blast. One injured worker was pulled from the rubble Monday afternoon, and others were transported to area hospitals immediately after the mass casualty incident.

“It’s just heartbreaking. I grieve with all of them and the shock and the tragedy that happened today,” said Sen. John Fetterman, who stopped by the site Monday. “It just reminds people how dangerous of a job that this is.”

11 Investigates is digging into the plant’s history. Letters from county officials, health department records and lawsuits shed light on recent issues.

Just six months ago, back on Feb. 5, two workers were injured in an explosion. The health department said there was a hydraulic failure at the plant.

The last deadly incident 11 Investigates can confirm, according to records we sifted through, was in 2014. A man died after he was severely burned in the plant’s quench tower, where water is used to cool down newly made coke.

The plant also has a history of environmental concerns that could impact the public. 11 Investigates has learned the plant violated the air quality act every quarter for at least the last three years, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Over the last decade, U.S. Steel has paid more than five million dollars in fines for violations of the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts.

The plant has also been the subject of three separate OSHA investigations over the last decade. The most recent one centered around the health of workers and resulted in a $4,500 fine.

