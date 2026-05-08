Steadier rain to fill in Friday night

PITTSBURGH — A few occasional, light showers will move through the area this afternoon, but overall rain impacts should remain low. Steadier rain will start to fill in tonight, first for areas north and then gradually sinking closer to Pittsburgh.

Steady rain can be expected Saturday morning before exiting by midday. There should even be some breaks in the clouds Saturday afternoon, allowing high temperatures to nudge back into the mid-60s. Another weak disturbance could trigger some evening showers and possibly a storm, but most hours will still be rain-free!

A couple of showers will be possible again on Mother’s Day morning, but with mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon, any additional shower coverage will remain low. High temperatures will remain a few degrees below average for early May.

Expect another chilly blast of air early next week before high temperatures finally

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