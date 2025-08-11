Explosion reported at US Steel Clairton Coke Works, multiple people injured

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works.

There are multiple injuries, and multiple medical helicopters have been called to the scene.

A mass casualty incident has been declared to allow for additional EMS resources from across the region to respond.

This is a breaking story, and we have multiple crews on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group