Monessen Police investigating after someone tried to steal money from church collection basket

MONESSEN, Pa. — The City of Monsessen Police Department is investigating an attempted theft that occurred during a church service.

On Sunday morning, a family entered St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church during services. Police said one member of the family then went to the collection basket and tried to take a money envelope. A member of the church witnessed it, and the suspect put the envelope back in the basket and left the church.

Police are actively investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call Monessen Police at 724-684-4620 or 911.

