Monroeville boy, 7, now holds Guinness World Record for most sweaters worn at once

PITTSBURGH — A 7-year-old boy from Monroeville now holds the Guinness World Record for the most sweaters worn at once.

Skyler, a student in the Gateway School District, put on 50 sweaters during his attempt at the Monroeville Public Library.

He beat the previous record of 46 sweaters.

The library said Skyler will donate all of the sweaters during a sweater drive next fall.

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