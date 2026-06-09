Local

Monroeville boy, 7, now holds Guinness World Record for most sweaters worn at once

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Skyler A 7-year-old boy from Monroeville now holds the Guinness World Record for the most sweaters worn at once. (Monroeville Library Children's Room)
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A 7-year-old boy from Monroeville now holds the Guinness World Record for the most sweaters worn at once.

Skyler, a student in the Gateway School District, put on 50 sweaters during his attempt at the Monroeville Public Library.

He beat the previous record of 46 sweaters.

The library said Skyler will donate all of the sweaters during a sweater drive next fall.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read