Seasonable weather ahead, with chance for stay shower earlier on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Seasonable weather is ahead this weekend, with temperatures very close to average and more typical humidity levels for late July.

There is the chance for a stray shower later this morning and afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. An isolated storm or two will be possible Sunday as we tap into a little more instability, but even then, rain coverage looks spotty at best.

Look for an uptick in rain and storm chances early next week as a front approaches from the north. It’s a bit difficult to nail down specifics yet, but we may see multiple rounds of showers and storms from Monday afternoon through Tuesday with some showers lingering into Wednesday.

Humidity levels should drop a bit later next week on the back side of that system.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group