Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Ak’yher Thompson was last seen Saturday around 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Wilner Drive, police say.

Due to his age, Ak’yher is considered endangered.

He is known to frequent Wilkinsburg, Homewood and Larimer, specifically Liberty Green Park.

Ak’yher is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 90 pounds and having a small afro. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, navy sweatpants and gray hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

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