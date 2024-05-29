Monroeville man accused of robbing, beating man in Swissvale parking lot

SWISSVALE, Pa. — A man from Monroeville is facing charges over accusations that he robbed and beat a man in a Swissvale parking lot.

According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a man found unconscious in a car at 1915 McCague Street on Aug. 12, 2023.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police determined that the victim was beaten and robbed in the parking lot outside of a business, police said.

Witness interviews and surveillance videos led detectives to determine Vance Hall, 40, was responsible for the assault.

Hall and the victim had been involved in multiple business transactions, police said. Hall also had made multiple threats toward the victim.

Hall was taken into custody Wednesday and is multiple charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.

