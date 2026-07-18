Monroeville man charged after gun found in carry-on at Pittsburgh International Airport, police say

PITTSBURGH — A Monroeville man was charged after police say his gun was found at a Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint on Friday.

The Allegheny County Police Department says TSA officers saw the handgun in a carry-on bag just after 6:30 a.m. Friday.

ACPD identified the passenger as Richard Perez, 33, and determined he did not have a valid concealed carry permit. He’s now charged with carrying a firearm without a license, and the FBI was notified of the incident.

Anyone who brings a gun to an airport’s checkpoint can face federal civil fines up to $10,000, depending on the specific weapon and other circumstances. Repeat offenders can be fined up to nearly $14,000.

Passengers can travel with guns only in checked baggage if it’s unloaded and packed in a hard-sided, locked case. Then, the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on properly traveling with a firearm on its website.

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