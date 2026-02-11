Monster Jam roars into Acrisure Stadium this summer

PITTSBURGH — Local families can enjoy some rip-roaring fun this summer when Monster Jam comes to Acrisure Stadium.

The show begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, with a Pit Party from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for special passholders.

Fans can see their favorite 12,000-pound trucks in action, performing flips and tricks, and tearing up the race track.

Tickets and Pit Party passes are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Monster Jam Preferred customers get the first chance at seats, and general sales open on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

