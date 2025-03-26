Months-long lane-crossover on Route 51 starts Friday night

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A long-term lane crossover starts Friday on a busy Allegheny County roadway.

PennDOT expects to start the Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard) crossover at 8 p.m. Friday between Coal Valley Road and East Bruceton Street in Pleasant Hills and Jefferson Hills. Southbound traffic will be crossed over into the northbound lanes through at least mid-June. A single lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained in the northbound lanes.

During this crossover, northbound traffic can only turn left and intersections with signals.

This crossover is the first phase of a $19.85 million reconstruction project on Route 51. It includes milling and resurfacing, concrete replacement, bridge preservation work on three structures, drainage work, guide rail improvements, ADA curb ramp updates, PRT bus stop improvements, signing and pavement marking installation and other miscellaneous construction activities.

PennDOT officials expect the project to be completed in late 2026. If you want to receive emailed updates about this project, email stcowan@pa.gov with “Subscribe – Route 51″ in the subject line.

