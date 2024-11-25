Local

Moon Township police looking for owner of pig found running loose in community

By WPXI.com News Staff
Moon Township police looking for owner of pig found running loose in community Moon Township police are looking for the owner of a pig that was found running loose in the community. (Moon Township Police Department/Moon Township Police Department)
By WPXI.com News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Moon Township police are looking for the owner of a pig that was found running loose in the community.

The animal was found on North Flaugherty Road on Sunday.

Police said this was not the only pig out and about. It had been seen running with another pig for several days before it was recovered.

Anyone with information about the owner is asked to call 412-262-5000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read