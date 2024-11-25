Moon Township police looking for owner of pig found running loose in community

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Moon Township police are looking for the owner of a pig that was found running loose in the community.

The animal was found on North Flaugherty Road on Sunday.

Police said this was not the only pig out and about. It had been seen running with another pig for several days before it was recovered.

Anyone with information about the owner is asked to call 412-262-5000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group