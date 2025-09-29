Moonlit Burgers headed to the East End for fourth location

PITTSBURGH — Moonlit Burgers is set to take over the former Primanti Bros. space in Garfield by the end of the year, expanding the local burger chain’s reach to the East End.

What first began as a smash burger pop-up during the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved as a growing brick-and-mortar business, opening in Dormont in 2021 before expanding to Uptown the next year and Sewickley over this summer. Now, it’s coming to Garfield, taking over 5491 Penn Ave., which housed a Primanti Bros. that closed in June.

“I lived two and half blocks away from where that was for about nine years, so I love the neighborhood over there,” co-owner Mike McCoy said. “I love the East End. It’s so densely populated that I think it’ll be great for us, and I think what our customer demographic is is pretty big over there.”

Opening the Sewickley location took multiple years, but McCoy said not to expect as long of a wait for the fourth location.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group