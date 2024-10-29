Local

Moonshot Museum hosts students interested in space industry careers

PITTSBURGH — The Moonshot Museum welcomed students on Monday for its Junior Space Conference, an initiative aimed at preparing the next generation for careers in the space industry.

The museum wants kids to know there are abundant careers in aerospace. Not just as engineers or astronauts, but also in business, graphic design and communications.

“We really want kids to understand, no matter what their interests are or what their talents may be, that they can find their place in space,” Jimyse Brown said.

Students got to meet with industry professionals while learning about the latest in space innovations.

