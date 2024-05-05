Moraine Elementary School principal on leave, Slippery Rock School District confirms

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — A principal at a Butler County elementary school is on leave.

Slippery Rock School District Superintendent Alfonso Angelucci confirmed to Channel 11 that Moraine Elementary School principal Kristie Shulsky has been on leave since April 30.

Angelucci and assistant superintendent Susan Miller are assuming principal duties at the elementary school.

It’s not clear why Shulsky is on leave or if she’ll return to school.

