More beam deliveries on Parkway East to cause traffic stoppages at Squirrel Hill Tunnel

PITTSBURGH — Bridge beam deliveries are scheduled to occur on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh on Friday as part of the I-376 Commercial Street Bridge replacement project.

PennDOT District 11 has announced that large trucks will transport the beams along I-79 and I-376, with deliveries expected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers should anticipate delays due to intermittent traffic stoppages near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Traffic stoppages are planned for westbound I-376 near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel entrance to facilitate the safe crossing of trucks into the work area. Each stoppage is expected to last approximately 15 minutes or less.

Drivers are advised to use caution while traveling in the area and to be prepared for potential delays. The exact timing of the deliveries may vary based on travel conditions and other unforeseen factors.

Additional beam deliveries are planned for future dates, with details to be announced as they become available.

