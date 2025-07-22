More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Allegheny County communities

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — More mosquitoes in Allegheny County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, the health department announced Monday.

With the additional positive tests, the health department is treating Hazelwood, South Side Slopes, Arlington, Mt. Oliver, Carrick, Knoxville and Beltzhoover for mosquitoes on Thursday night.

This is the second time this summer that mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus in Allegheny County communities.

The health department says the pesticide used in this treatment, Zenivex E20, is not harmful to humans or pets. The point of the spraying is to reduce the mosquito population and minimize the risk of human transmission of the virus.

West Nile virus is the leading mosquito-borne disease in the U.S., spread through bites from infected mosquitoes. There are no vaccines or medications to prevent or treat the disease.

According to the CDC, most people with West Nile virus do not feel sick, and only one in five develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Less than 1% of infected people become seriously ill.

You can report mosquito breeding sites online or by calling 412-350-4046.

