More snow on the way for New Year’s Eve

PITTSBURGH — Flurries and snow showers continue this evening and wind chills will remain stuck in the low teens and single digits.

Parts of Washington County saw nine inches of snow from a slow-moving band this morning. Light snow showers overnight could bring a light coating up to an inch and a half by Wednesday morning.

More snow is on the way for New Year’s Eve, starting in the afternoon hours and continuing through the evening and into New Year’s Day.

Snow will be steady to heavy at times and could include snow squalls, especially during the evening hours. Travel is expected to be slippery and hazardous for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Bursts of snow will quickly cover roads, and visibility could drop to near zero.

Total snow for much of the area will range from two to four inches for New Year’s Eve, and isolated higher amounts are possible.

In our eastern and southern higher elevations that are under the Winter Storm Warning will easily accumulate four to six inches or more for New Year’s Eve. Travel will become hazardous; make plans ahead of time.

Snow Forecast

Most of the snow exits by early New Year’s Day morning.

