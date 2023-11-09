More than 200 life-size nutcrackers will be on display in Steubenville; here’s when

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — More than 200 life-size nutcrackers will be on display in Steubenville, Ohio this holiday season.

The Steubenville Nutcracker Village is the world’s largest collection of life-size nutcrackers, located in the hometown of Dean Martin.

Each nutcracker in the display was carved by the same creator and painted by local artists.

“We are overjoyed that this beloved holiday tradition continues to grow year after year. This season marks a milestone for us, as we’ve surpassed 200 nutcrackers and are displaying five new characters,” said Therese Nelson, lead designer and event organizer. “This event has brought so much joy to our area for both residents and visitors alike, as we continue our efforts to revitalize downtown, all while showcasing some true Christmas magic.”

The display has many different themes, including one of Martin and the Rat Pack, the cast of The Wizard of Oz, Charlie Brown and Snoopy, Hermey the Elf and five different versions of Santa Claus.

You can see the display from Nov. 21 through Jan. 6. It is open to the public 24 hours a day.

