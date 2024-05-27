More than 25 artists showcase their work during Riverlife Chalk Fest

PITTSBURGH — The North Shore got a makeover this Memorial Day weekend when Chalk Fest took over Isabella Street.

Artists from nine states chalked large, colorful images on the sidewalk during the event, sponsored by Riverlife.

The festival took place Saturday with a viewing ceremony on Sunday.

A portion of the proceeds from all food and drink sales benefit Riverlife, a nonprofit that works to create, activate and celebrate Pittsburgh’s riverfronts.

Riverlife Chalk Fest is the kickoff event of the nonprofit’s 25th year. To commemorate this quarter century of work, 25 artists from across the country were selected to showcase their work.

Learn more at riverlifepgh.org.

