Mosquitoes collected in Pittsburgh test positive for West Nile Virus

PITTSBURGH — A batch of mosquitoes collected in a Pittsburgh neighborhood has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Allegheny County Health Department says the sample was collected in Point Breeze on May 27 and the positive test came back on Monday.

West Nile Virus is the leading mosquito-borne disease in the United States. It spreads to humans by bites from infected mosquitoes.

ACHD Vector Control Specialist Nicholas Baldauf says the mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn. People can prevent bites by using insect repellent on exposed skin or wearing long sleeves and pants.

Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus do not feel sick, ACHD says. One in five people will develop fever and other symptoms, such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Less than 1% of infected people develop serious illness.

The public is urged to pay attention to areas of stagnant water that could be a mosquito breeding ground. Residents can report mosquito breeding sites on both private properties and public areas to the ACHD’s Housing and Community Environment Program by completing an online form or calling 412-350-4046.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group