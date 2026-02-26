Mostly sunny skies, warmer temperatures on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Sunshine will mix with clouds on Thursday, with a few rain or snow showers possible well south of Pittsburgh.

Temperatures will make it into the low 40s, near normal for this time of the year.

A stretch of dry weather takes us into the weekend with highs both Friday and Saturday climbing well into the 50s.

Colder air slides back in Sunday, setting the stage for another round of wintry weather that could bring shoveling snow back to the area through Monday.

