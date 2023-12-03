Mother charged with endangerment over toddler testing positive for marijuana, police say

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Derry Township mother is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police say a drug screening for her hospitalized toddler came back positive for marijuana.

In a release, PSP Kiski Valley said at around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, Shelby Bosworth’s two-year-old son fell down some steps, but after some initial tears, appeared to be okay.

Around an hour later, police say the child “began to scream loudly and cry” and started to stumble. Bosworth then laid him down for about five minutes, but she was unable to wake him. She said when she tried to wake him, his eyes rolled into the back of his head.

Police say Bosworth took her son to a Latrobe hospital, where a urine drug screen came back positive for marijuana. He was then taken to Children’s Hospital, where it was determined there were no injuries from his fall, but his diagnoses were “consistent with marijuana drug toxicity.”

Police say Bosworth gave several different stories as to how her son could have ingested marijuana.

On Friday, Bosworth was charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. She was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group