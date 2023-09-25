Mother expresses frustration with justice system over ankle monitors

PITTSBURGH — Juvenile crimes are on the rise and one mom is speaking out about issues surrounding ankle monitors, hoping it will save her son’s life.

Kayleigh Potter’s oldest son is in the Allegheny County Jail, after she repeatedly reported his juvenile crimes. She says the justice system has let her down in regard to ankle monitors. That’s because some have learned how to mess with the monitors. Her son alone has cut off one monitor, let another die and scrambled the signal of a third.

Brand new on Channel 11 at 6 — Nicole Ford investigates how the teen was able to commit a robbery, while he was on house arrest.

