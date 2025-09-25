Mother in jail after 7 children were found living in filthy conditions in Irwin home, police say

IRWIN, Pa. — A mother is facing charges after seven children were found living in what police call “filth.”

Marah Urch, 33, of Irwin, is being held at the Westmoreland County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

“This isn’t normal activity for people,” said Irwin Police Chief Dan Wensel.

Police responded to Short Street on Monday after a neighbor reported seeing a child with a bloody mouth and full diaper.

When officers arrived, they found broken windows, old food containers, animal feces, broken toys and garbage all around the home, police say.

“There were dead animals lying in the hallways that actually looked like they had been chewed or eaten by other animals that were in the house,” Wensel said.

According to court documents, an 11-year-old girl was told to look after her six other siblings, ranging from 10 months to nine years old. The house had been without running water since June and human waste was filling the bathtubs and showers.

“My officer had to take periodic breaks going in and out because of the stench. Bugs and fleas…every room was covered from corner to corner with clothes and garbage, feces, urine,” Wensel said.

The kids have now been placed with other family members.

While at the home, a neighbor approached Channel 11, saying she knew the mother and wanted to talk.

“She doesn’t have money, she doesn’t have a job. She’s doing the best that she can. I think that she’s just gotten overwhelmed,” said neighbor Jane Burke.

Burke says some of the neighbors have watched the children over the years to help out.

“They join all of the teams and go to all of the school functions. She walks them to school like a mile and a half each way to be able to get them there because she doesn’t have a car anymore, either. She doesn’t have the money. She’s a wonderful person,” Burke said.

Urch faces child endangerment and animal cruelty charges.

A sign on the door says the house is now condemned and sits empty.

