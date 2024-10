PITTSBURGH — A local mom says her son who has autism was left alone on a Pittsburgh school van while the driver stopped at a Lawrenceville hotel.

The mother says she only found out because her son arrived home late and she started asking questions.

On 11 News at 6, our Talia Kirkland takes the mother’s concerns straight to the district.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group