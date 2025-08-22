Motocross track in Cecil Township issued cease and desist order over neighbor complaints

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Steel Town Motocross, a dirt bike track in rural Cecil Township, opened over Memorial Day weekend as a place for kids to safely ride dirt bikes. But in early August, township officials issued a cease and desist order, citing neighbor complaints and questions about whether the track complies with local ordinances.

“We are trying to do something good for the community, and the township is trying to shut us down,” said Cooper Amos, who helps manage the track.

The family-run track quickly became popular, not only locally but across the motocross community.

“There are some people who don’t want noise. You cannot just say ‘not in my backyard,’ said Dawn Fuchs Coleman, who owns Steel Town with her family members. ”In the meantime, this is a family venue. There are kids three and five, seven and eight, and so on.”

“They absolutely love it here, and they’ve been involved with the track since the first bit of dirt was on the track,” said mom Kelly Zadrozny, adding, “It would be really heartbreaking for it to go away.”

The track sits on a 100-acre farm and was only open during daylight hours on weekends.

Township supervisors are split on the issue. Some want stricter safety and noise regulations.

The owners are appealing the cease and desist order and were told that private events, like birthday parties, are still allowed, but public riding is temporarily prohibited.

The wider motocross community continues to rally around the family operation online, sharing videos and messages of support.

“There is going to be some volume and noise, but we can’t become a noiseless society. That’s why the kids are indoors on their tablets, not getting outside,” Dawn said.

Owners say they are hopeful they can resolve the dispute with the township, and they’re looking forward to seeing bikes back on the track for scheduled birthday parties this weekend.

