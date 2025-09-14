Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash on Route 28 in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A motorcycle rider was seriously injured after a crash on Route 28 in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Public safety officials say police were called to northbound Route 28/East Ohio Street around 6:30 p.m.

A witness told police a motorcycle rider appeared to have driven onto the shoulder when he hit a construction sign.

Medics took the man to a hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the road was closed to traffic while investigators were on scene, but it has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing, officials say.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group