Motorcyclist dies in Mount Washington crash

PITTSBURGH — A motorcyclist died in a crash in Mount Washington on Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to Saw Mill Run Boulevard between Woodruff Street and Crane Avenue, near the Wabash Tunnel, around 8:30 p.m.
Once on scene, they found the victim, a 20-year-old man, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pittsburgh police said he was heading outbound on Route 51 when he lost control of the bike. He was wearing a helmet at the time.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police said speed is believed to be a factor.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group