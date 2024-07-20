Local

Motorcyclist dies in Mount Washington crash

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A motorcyclist died in a crash in Mount Washington on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to Saw Mill Run Boulevard between Woodruff Street and Crane Avenue, near the Wabash Tunnel, around 8:30 p.m.

Once on scene, they found the victim, a 20-year-old man, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pittsburgh police said he was heading outbound on Route 51 when he lost control of the bike. He was wearing a helmet at the time.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police said speed is believed to be a factor.

