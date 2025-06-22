Local

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after early morning crash in Allegheny County

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after early morning crash in Allegheny County (Elizabeth Township Fire Department/Elizabeth Township Fire Department)
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital early Saturday morning after a crash in Elizabeth Township.

According to the Elizabeth Township Fire Department, first responders were sent to the crash on Douglas Run Road near Berdar Drive around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found the motorcycle over a hillside near a creek. First responders used a rope system to help move the patient to the road, where medics were waiting.

They were later taken to a hospital by helicopter. The motorcyclist’s condition is not currently known.

