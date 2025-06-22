Motorcyclist flown to hospital after early morning crash in Allegheny County

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital early Saturday morning after a crash in Elizabeth Township.

According to the Elizabeth Township Fire Department, first responders were sent to the crash on Douglas Run Road near Berdar Drive around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found the motorcycle over a hillside near a creek. First responders used a rope system to help move the patient to the road, where medics were waiting.

They were later taken to a hospital by helicopter. The motorcyclist’s condition is not currently known.

