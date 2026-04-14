Pittsburgh Penguins will face Philadelphia Flyers in first round of playoffs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the playoffs.

This first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is set to be held in Pittsburgh in what will be a battle of the Commonwealth.

The Flyers punched their ticket to the playoffs during a game against the Hurricanes on Monday night.

They won the game in a shootout 3-2.

to the shoot-aht we go! https://t.co/XkptcAwPtC — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) April 14, 2026

The last time the two teams met in the postseason was during the 2017-18 season.

That was the last time the Penguins won a playoff series.

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