Person dead after crash involving motorcycle in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fayette County.

Fayette County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 400 block of East Main Street in Uniontown at 4:56 p.m. on Monday.

Dispatchers said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

A person was flown to a hospital from that scene.

Uniontown Police said that the person was a male who had since died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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