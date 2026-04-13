Person dead after crash involving motorcycle in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fayette County.
Fayette County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 400 block of East Main Street in Uniontown at 4:56 p.m. on Monday.
Dispatchers said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.
A person was flown to a hospital from that scene.
Uniontown Police said that the person was a male who had since died.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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