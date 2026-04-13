Multiple people injured in school bus crash in Butler County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital and two other people were taken to a hospital via ambulance.

According to dispatchers, the school bus went into a ditch in the area.

Five students and the driver were reportedly on that bus. Their statuses are unknown at this time.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police and the Butler Area School District to learn more. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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