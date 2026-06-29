Motorcyclist injured in crash in Marshall Township

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Marshall Township on Monday morning.
The crash involving a motorcycle and a car happened around 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Keystone Drive.
Northern Regional Police Chief Bryan DeWick said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Police are investigating.
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