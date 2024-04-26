Motorcyclist killed in Harmar Township crash

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Harmer Township late Friday afternoon.

First responders were called to the intersection of Freeport Road and Alpha Drive around 4:30 p.m. after a car collided with a motorcycle.

The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

