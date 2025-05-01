Mount Lebanon community still in the dark, commissioner calls for changes to electric lines

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Two elementary schools and thousands of customers are still without power in Mount Lebanon.

The Mount Lebanon School District said all other schools will go back on Friday, though many families still don’t have power.

According to Duquesne Light, around 9000 customers were still without power in that neighborhood as of 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“We are actually from Florida. We’ve been through Erma and a bunch of ones where we lost power for a week or a couple weeks, but we are a little out of practice to be perfectly honest,” said Marissa Johnston, a Mt. Lebo mother.

A Mount Lebanon Commissioner spoke out about the outages, saying it could be an opportunity for important change.

“It is time for our region to join together and demand a path forward for undergrounding all utilities. Storms are becoming more frequent and it’s not only a safety issue, it’s an economic barrier when we have antiquated infrastructure that’s prone to outages. We can do better,” said Commissioner Andrew Flynn.

Flynn said it would cost about one million dollars per road to get wires underground, but it is important to start the project, he feels.

Meanwhile, neighbors without power who have lived here for fifty years and more told us it’s nice to see everyone outside again.

“It’s good to see your neighbors and chat. And we’ve gotten a lot of sleep, because we go to bed early because there’s nothing to do!” said Nancy Havlin.

