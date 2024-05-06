Mount Lebanon police bloodhound team earns certification

The Mount Lebanon Police Department has a newly certified K9 team!

The department says bloodhound K9 Bear and Officer McBride spent the last week in Maryland, testing their trailing abilities on a variety of urban and rural trails. They joined a group of more than 60 bloodhound teams from across the country at the national seminar.

At the end of the week, the duo achieved their certification through the National Police Bloodhound Association.

