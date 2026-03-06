Mount Lebanon police looking for missing 14-year-old boy who left home in an Uber

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — The Mount Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Michael Clevenger left his home in an Uber at 1 a.m. Friday, police say.

Michael is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 135 pounds with medium-length blond hair. Police say his health “puts him at risk.”

He may be wearing plaid pajama pants and a black sweatshirt, and could be in the Penn Hills or Plum area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Lebanon Police Department at 911.

