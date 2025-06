MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — The Mount Lebanon Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.

The department is trying to find Liam Mooney, who they say could be endangered.

Liam was last seen wearing jeans and a white tank top. He has dyed, bleached blond hair.

Anyone who sees Liam or knows where he may be should call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group