Mount Pleasant man accused of threatening bank & employees, leading to lockdown

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — A Mount Pleasant man is accused of threatening a bank and its employees, leading to a lockdown.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office says Mount Pleasant police were called to the parking lot of the Key Bank along West Main Street on Thursday.

A man was reported to be blocking the bank’s entrance, honking his vehicle’s horn and yelling at the bank.

The man, identified as 67-year-old Harold Thomas, told police he was protesting the bank because they wouldn’t give him his money, the DA’s office says.

Police say Thomas threatened to hurt and kill people, overtake the town and poison water lines.

Employees claimed Thomas had called the bank the day before and gotten angry with employees about withdrawing his money. He allegedly told employees he’d come to the bank with a rifle.

The bank was put on lockdown for the rest of the day, with business only being done out of the drive-through.

Thomas is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

